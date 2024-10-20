Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 20 Oct 2024 2:23 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Oct 2024 2:23 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വി​നെ കാ​ണാ​നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി

    Shyam Thankachan
    ശ്യാം ​ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ പെ​യി​ന്റി​ങ് ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​യി എ​ത്തി​യ കോ​ട്ട​യം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വി​നെ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ ബം​ഗളൂ​രു റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. ക​ടു​ത്തു​രു​ത്തി കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രം​ത​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ശ്യാം ​ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​നെ​യാ​ണ് (30) കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലോ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം. ഫോ​ൺ: 9562233783, 7892422683.

    TAGS:man missing caseKSR Bengaluru
    News Summary - Man Missing
