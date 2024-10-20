Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Oct 2024 2:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 Oct 2024 2:23 AM GMT
മലയാളി യുവാവിനെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന് പരാതിtext_fields
News Summary - Man Missing
ബംഗളൂരു: സുഹൃത്തിനൊപ്പം ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ പെയിന്റിങ് ജോലിക്കായി എത്തിയ കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവിനെ കെ.എസ്.ആർ ബംഗളൂരു റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്ന് കാണാതായതായി പരാതി. കടുത്തുരുത്തി കാഞ്ഞിരംതടത്തിൽ ഹൗസിൽ ശ്യാം തങ്കച്ചനെയാണ് (30) കാണാതായത്. വിവരം ലഭിക്കുന്നവർ അടുത്തുള്ള പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലോ വിവരമറിയിക്കണം. ഫോൺ: 9562233783, 7892422683.
