Madhyamam
    Metro
    21 Feb 2026 8:52 AM IST
    21 Feb 2026 8:52 AM IST

    ബസ് ഇടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികൻ മരിച്ചു

    ബസ് ഇടിച്ച് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികൻ മരിച്ചു
    മംഗളൂരു: ധർമസ്ഥലക്കടുത്ത പങ്കല വളവ മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികൻ മംഗളൂരുവിലെ ആശുപത്രി മരിച്ചു. ധർമസ്ഥല വില്ലേജിലെ പംഗള സ്വദേശി കരിയപ്പ ഗൗഡയാണ് (72) മരിച്ചത്. ഗൗഡ കോൺഗ്രസ് പാർട്ടിയുടെ സജീവ അംഗമായിരുന്നു, ധർമസ്ഥല പാൽ ഉൽപാദക സഹകരണ സംഘത്തിന്റെ ഡയറക്ടറായും സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചു.

    പരമ്പരാഗത ഔഷധ വിദഗ്ധൻ (നാട്ടു വൈദ്യം) എന്ന നിലയിലും അദ്ദേഹം പ്രദേശത്ത് പ്രശസ്തനായിരുന്നു.

