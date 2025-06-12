Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഅ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 9:38 AM IST

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി മ​ദ്യം വി​റ്റ​യാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി മ​ദ്യം വി​റ്റ​യാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശം​ഭു​ലിം​ഗം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ൽ മൂ​ഡാ​നി​ഡ​മ്പൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​ഴ​യ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സ് സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ പൊ​തു​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി മ​ദ്യം വി​റ്റ​തി​ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ടൗ​ൺ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ടൗ​ൺ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഹാ​വേ​രി​യി​ലെ റാ​ണെ​ബെ​ന്നൂ​രി​ലെ ഉ​ളി​യ​ടി​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശം​ഭു​ലിം​ഗ് മ​ഡി​വാ​ൾ (37) എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളെയാണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsMan Arrestedsellingillegal alcohol
    News Summary - Man arrested for illegally selling alcohol
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X