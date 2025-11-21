Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 9:51 AM IST
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 9:51 AM IST

    മല്ലേശ്വരം ഫ്ലവര്‍ മാര്‍ക്കറ്റ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം

    Malleswaram Flower Market
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: മല്ലേശ്വരം ഫ്ലവര്‍ മാര്‍ക്കറ്റ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ഉടന്‍ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ബംഗളൂരു വികസന അതോറിറ്റി (ബി.ഡി.എ) അധികൃതര്‍. ഷോപ്പിങ് മാള്‍ രീതിയില്‍ നിര്‍മിച്ച കെട്ടിടത്തില്‍ പൂക്കള്‍, പഴങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവ വില്‍പന നടത്തും. 188ഓളം കച്ചവടക്കാര്‍ക്ക് ഒരേസമയം കച്ചവടം ചെയ്യാന്‍ സാധിക്കും. 323 കാറുകള്‍ പര്‍ക്ക് ചെയ്യാം

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsinaugurationFlower market
