Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 9:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 10:16 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ദീ​ഷ്മ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ല​യാ​ളി വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ കാ​ഞ്ഞി​രോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ. ​സ​ന്തോ​ഷി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ക​പ്പ​റ്റ ദീ​ഷ്മ (49) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ള​മാ​യി ബൊ​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി മം​ഗ​മ്മ​ന​പാ​ള​യ​ത്ത് സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി ബേ​ക്ക​റി ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പി​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ കെ. ​ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: ക​പ്പ​റ്റ ഭാ​നു​മ​തി. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്. മ​ക​ൾ: ഡോ. ​ശ്രേ​യ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: കെ. ​ദീ​ക്ഷി​ത്, കെ. ​ദി​ജേ​ഷ്. സം​സ്കാ​രം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന് ​പ​യ്യാ​മ്പ​ല​ത്ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart AttackBangaloreObituary
    News Summary - malayali women lost life in heart attack lost life in heart attack
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X