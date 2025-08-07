ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 Aug 2025 9:55 AM IST
7 Aug 2025 10:16 AM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
ബംഗളൂരു: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മരിച്ചു. കണ്ണൂർ മട്ടന്നൂർ കാഞ്ഞിരോട് സ്വദേശി കെ. സന്തോഷിന്റെ ഭാര്യ കപ്പറ്റ ദീഷ്മ (49) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വർഷങ്ങളോളമായി ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളി മംഗമ്മനപാളയത്ത് സ്വന്തമായി ബേക്കറി നടത്തിവരുകയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കെ. ബാലകൃഷ്ണൻ. മാതാവ്: കപ്പറ്റ ഭാനുമതി. ഭർത്താവ്: സന്തോഷ്. മകൾ: ഡോ. ശ്രേയ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കെ. ദീക്ഷിത്, കെ. ദിജേഷ്. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11ന് പയ്യാമ്പലത്ത്.
