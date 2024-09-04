Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ബി.​എം.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Malayali Welfare Association Onam Celebration
    ബെ​ന്നാ​ർ​ഘ​ട്ട എ.​എം.​സി കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം മ​ജീ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ് മു​തു​കാ​ട് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തി. ബെ​ന്നാ​ർ​ഘ​ട്ട എ.​എം.​സി കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ മ​ജീ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ് മു​തു​കാ​ട് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ത്ത​പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ-​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ കാ​ഷ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡും മ​റ്റു സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ൽ​കി. വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തോ​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.പൂക്കള മത്സരത്തിൽ ബോസ് കൺസൽട്ടൻസി, ഗർമെച്വർ, സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഫൊറോന ചർച്ച് എന്നിവ യഥാക്രമം ഒന്നും രണ്ടും മൂന്നും സ്ഥാനം നേടി.

