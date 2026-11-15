മലയാളി വ്യാപാരി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മരിച്ചു

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News Summary - Malayali trader dies in Bengaluru
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ വ്യാപാരിയും സാമൂഹ്യപ്രവർത്തകനുമായ ഇരിക്കൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാജി കീത്തടത്ത്(79) ബംഗളൂരുവില് നിര്യാതനായി. താനറി റോഡ് ഷാഫി മസ്ജിദ് പ്രസിഡന്റ്, മിസ്ബാഹുൽ ഹുദ എജുക്കേഷനല് ഇന്സ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂഷന് ചെയര്മാന് എന്നീ നിലകളില് സേവനം അനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
എം.എം.എ, ഹിറ വെല്ഫെയര് അസോസിയേഷന് എന്നിവയുടെ സജീവ പ്രവര്ത്തകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഖദീജ. സഹോദരങ്ങള്: സലാം, മുനീർ, അസ്മ. ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഇരിക്കൂര് പാലംസൈറ്റ് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബര്സ്ഥാനില് നടക്കും.
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