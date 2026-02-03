Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
3 Feb 2026 8:41 AM IST
3 Feb 2026 8:41 AM IST
മലയാളി വിദ്യാര്ഥി മരിച്ചനിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali student found dead
ബംഗളൂരു: മൈസൂരിൽ മലയാളി ഹോസ്റ്റലിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ. അയഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി വി. മുഹമ്മദാണ് (21) മരിച്ചത്. അബ്ദുല്ല-റംല ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. എ.ഐ.കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടം നടപടികൾ പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി. ഖബറടക്കം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതിന് കടമേരി ജുമാമസ് ജിദ് ഖബര്സ്ഥാനില്.
