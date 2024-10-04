Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 2:25 AM GMT
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ കോ​ള​ജ് ഹോ​സ്റ്റ​ലി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യെ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ചാ​ർ​ക്കോ​സ് കോ​ള​ജ് ഓ​ഫ് ന​ഴ്സി​ങ്ങി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടാം വ​ർ​ഷ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി മ​ല​പ്പു​റം തീ​ണ്ടേ​ക്കാ​ട് മേ​ലെ​വ​ട്ട​ശ്ശേ​രി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൾ രു​ദ്ര​യാ​ണ് (20) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ട്ട് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് രു​ദ്ര​യെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പോ​സ്റ്റ്മോ​ർ​ട്ടം ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. മാ​താ​വ്: ക​ന​ക​മ​ണി (ബി​ന്ദു). സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ആ​ര്യ, കൃ​ഷ്ണ, കൃ​പ.

    TAGS:malayalinursing studentFound Dead
    News Summary - Malayali nursing student found dead
