Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    22 Oct 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    അ​വ​ശ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Anandu
     അ​ന​ന്തു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ല്ലി​ലെ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ അ​വ​ശ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം പൂ​ജ​പ്പു​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ന​ന്തു (27) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    യു​വാ​വി​നെ ജീ​വ​ൻ ഭീ​മ ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പോ​സ്റ്റ്മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsObituary News
