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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമലയാളി ഐ.ടി ജീവനക്കാരൻ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jun 2026 7:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jun 2026 7:03 PM IST

    മലയാളി ഐ.ടി ജീവനക്കാരൻ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചു

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    മലയാളി ഐ.ടി ജീവനക്കാരൻ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചു
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    ബംഗളൂരു: തൃശൂർ ചവക്കാട് സ്വദേശിയായ ഐ.ടി ജീവനക്കാരൻ ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചു. ഇരട്ടപ്പുഴ കോളനി പടിക്ക് സമീപം തെക്കന്‍ ഹനീഫയുടെ മകന്‍ അബ്ദുല്ല(25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി 11.00 മണിക്കായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞ ശേഷം സാധനം വാങ്ങാനായി പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ യുവാവിനെ അജ്ഞാത വാഹനം ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ബനശങ്കരി കെ. ജി ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ നിന്നും പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടം നടത്തിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോയി. ഖബറടക്കം നാളെ രാവിലെ എട്ടുമണിക്ക്. മാതാവ്: നിഷി ഹനീഫ.

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    TAGS:Accident DeathIT employeeBengaluruRoad Accident
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