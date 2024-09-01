Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    1 Sep 2024 2:17 AM GMT
    1 Sep 2024 2:17 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി​യെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    Aswathi
    അ​ശ്വ​തി​

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ക​ഫേ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രി​യാ​യ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി​യെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് നാ​ദാ​പു​രം ക​ല്ലാ​ച്ചി വ​ലി​യ​പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് ധ​ന്യ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ അ​ശ്വ​തി​യാ​ണ് (20) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ചി​ക്ക​ജാ​ല വി​ദ്യാ​ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്താ​ണ് തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ്മോ​ർ​ട്ടം ന​ട​ത്തി എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: അ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്, ആ​രാ​ധ്യ.

