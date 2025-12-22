മലയാളി ഫോറം യൂത്ത് വിങ് പുതപ്പുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 7:05 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 7:05 AM IST
മലയാളി ഫോറം യൂത്ത് വിങ് പുതപ്പുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali Forum Youth Wing distributed blankets
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു മലയാളി ഫോറം യൂത്ത് വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വഴിയോരങ്ങളിലും ആശുപത്രി പരിസരത്തും അന്തി ഉറങ്ങുന്നവർക്ക് ബ്ലാങ്കറ്റും ലഘുഭക്ഷണവും വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജോജോ. പി.ജെ, സെക്രട്ടറി ഷിബു ശിവദാസ്, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് അരുൺ ജോർജ്, ജോയന്റ് ട്രഷറർ പ്രിജി എന്നിവരും യൂത്ത് വിങ് മെൻഡർമാരായ അഡ്വക്കറ്റ് മെന്റോ ഐസക്, ഷാജി ആർ പിള്ള, മധു കലമാനൂർ, യൂത്ത് വിങ് കൺവീനർ അബിൻ, കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ അശ്വതി, സുരേഷ്, ഡോ. ബീന, ജോസഫ്, ദിനേശ്, അഡ്വക്കേറ്റ് ഹനീഷ്, തങ്കപ്പൻ എന്നിവരും പങ്കെടുത്തു.
