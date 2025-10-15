Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമലയാളി ഫാമിലി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2025 11:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2025 11:00 AM IST

    മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗത്തിൽനിന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി. തങ്കപ്പന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ ചേർന്നു. ക്രിസ്തുമസ് -പുതുവത്സരാഘോഷം ജനുവരി 11ന് ഇ.സി.എ ക്ലബിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.എ. അനിൽ കുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഭാരവാഹികൾ: മോഹൻരാജ് (ചെയർമാൻ), റിട്ട. കേണൽ ഗംഗാധരൻ (പ്രസിഡന്റ്), ടി.വി. പ്രഭാകരൻ നായർ (വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ്), ടി.എ. അനിൽകുമാർ (സെക്രട്ടറി), അനൂപ് ജ്യോതിഷ് (ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി), ആർ. ബിജു (ട്രഷറർ), ഇ. പ്രതാപൻ (ജോയന്റ് ട്രഷറർ). ഫോൺ: 99723 30461.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsFamily ReunionMalayali Family Association
    News Summary - Malayali Family Association Family Reunion
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X