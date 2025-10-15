Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Oct 2025 11:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Oct 2025 11:00 AM IST
മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗംtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali Family Association Family Reunion
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി. തങ്കപ്പന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ ചേർന്നു. ക്രിസ്തുമസ് -പുതുവത്സരാഘോഷം ജനുവരി 11ന് ഇ.സി.എ ക്ലബിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.എ. അനിൽ കുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഭാരവാഹികൾ: മോഹൻരാജ് (ചെയർമാൻ), റിട്ട. കേണൽ ഗംഗാധരൻ (പ്രസിഡന്റ്), ടി.വി. പ്രഭാകരൻ നായർ (വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ്), ടി.എ. അനിൽകുമാർ (സെക്രട്ടറി), അനൂപ് ജ്യോതിഷ് (ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി), ആർ. ബിജു (ട്രഷറർ), ഇ. പ്രതാപൻ (ജോയന്റ് ട്രഷറർ). ഫോൺ: 99723 30461.
