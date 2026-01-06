Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 Jan 2026 8:50 AM IST
6 Jan 2026 8:50 AM IST
മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷന് കുടുംബയോഗംtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali Family Association Family Meeting
ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷന് കുടുംബയോഗം പ്രസിഡൻറ് കേണൽ ഗംഗാധരന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ നടന്നു.
ജനുവരി 11 വൈകീട്ട് നാലു മുതൽ രാത്രി 10 വരെ ഇന്ദിര നഗറിലുള്ള ഇ.സി.എ ഹാളിൽ നടത്തുന്ന ക്രിസ്മസ് പുതുവത്സരാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ അവസാനവട്ട അവലോകനം നടന്നതായി സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.എ. അനിൽകുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു.
