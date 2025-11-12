മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 Nov 2025
12 Nov 2025
മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗംtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali Family Association Family Meeting
ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം ഡോംലൂരിലെ ഹോട്ടൽ കേരള പവലിയനിൽ നടന്നു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് കേണൽ ഗംഗാധരന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ സംഘടനയുടെ ക്രിസ്മസ്, പുതുവത്സരാഘോഷം ജനുവരി 11ന് ഇന്ദിരാനഗറിലുള്ള ഇ.സി.എ ക്ലബിൽ ആഘോഷിക്കാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചതായി സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.എ. അനിൽകുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഫോണ് : 9972330461.
