Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 12:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 12:01 PM IST

    മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്

    ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുടുംബയോഗം ഡോംലൂരിലെ ഹോട്ടൽ കേരള പവലിയനിൽ നടന്നു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് കേണൽ ഗംഗാധരന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ നടന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ സംഘടനയുടെ ക്രിസ്മസ്, പുതുവത്സരാഘോഷം ജനുവരി 11ന് ഇന്ദിരാനഗറിലുള്ള ഇ.സി.എ ക്ലബിൽ ആഘോഷിക്കാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചതായി സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.എ. അനിൽകുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഫോണ്‍ : 9972330461.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsFamily MeetinggatheringMalayali Family Association
    News Summary - Malayali Family Association Family Meeting
