    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:19 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ കു​ടും​ബ​യോ​ഗം

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ കു​ടും​ബ​യോ​ഗം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ കു​ടും​ബ​യോ​ഗം ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ കേ​ര​ള പ​വി​ലി​യ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​ത​ങ്ക​പ്പ​ന്‍ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 13ന് ​ഹോ​സ്കോ​ട്ടെ​യി​ലെ റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റ് വ​രെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കും. ക​ബ​ഡി, ക​സേ​ര​ക​ളി, ഉ​റി​യ​ടി, നീ​ന്ത​ൽ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ക്കും. പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ര്‍ അ​നൂ​പ് ജ്യോ​തി​ഷ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ടി.​എ. അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 9972330461

    Show Full Article
