Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ. കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​വും ക്രി​സ്മ​സ്-​പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷ നോ​ട്ടീ​സ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​വും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ കേ​ര​ള പ​വി​ലി​യ​നി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​ത​ങ്ക​പ്പ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ക്രി​സ്മ​സ്- പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി 12ന് ​ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ ഇ.​സി.​എ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9972330461.

    TAGS:Family MeetingMalayali Family Association
