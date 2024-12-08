Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Dec 2024 2:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Dec 2024 2:20 AM GMT
മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോ. കുടുംബസംഗമം ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malayali Family Association Family Meeting
ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷന്റെ കുടുംബ സംഗമവും ക്രിസ്മസ്-പുതുവത്സരാഘോഷ നോട്ടീസ് പ്രകാശനവും ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും. ദൊംലൂർ ഹോട്ടൽ കേരള പവിലിയനിൽ വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിന് നടക്കുന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി. തങ്കപ്പൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. ക്രിസ്മസ്- പുതുവത്സരാഘോഷം ജനുവരി 12ന് ഇന്ദിര നഗറിലെ ഇ.സി.എ ക്ലബിൽ വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികളോടെ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. ഫോൺ: 9972330461.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story