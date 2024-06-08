Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Jun 2024 2:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Jun 2024 2:24 AM GMT
മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോ. കുടുംബസംഗമം നാളെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malayali Family Assoc. Family reunion tomorrow
ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി ഫാമിലി അസോസിയേഷന്റെ കുടുംബസംഗമം ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും. ദൊംലൂരിലെ ഹോട്ടൽ കേരള പവലിയനിൽ നടക്കുന്ന സംഗമത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി. തങ്കപ്പൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. യോഗത്തിൽ ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഓണാഘോഷ കമ്മിറ്റിയെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുമെന്ന് സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.എ. അനിൽകുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഫോൺ: 9972330461.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story