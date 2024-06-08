Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:24 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ. കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ദൊം​ലൂ​രി​ലെ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ കേ​ര​ള പ​വ​ലി​യ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​ത​ങ്ക​പ്പ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ടി.​എ. അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ൺ: 9972330461.

    TAGS:Family ReunionMalayali Family Association
    News Summary - Malayali Family Assoc. Family reunion tomorrow
