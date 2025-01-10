Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 9:27 AM IST
    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ. ക്രി​സ്മ​സ്-​പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷം 12ന്

    Christmas celebrations
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദൊം​ലൂ​രി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ റോ​ട്ട​റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ വി​ഷ​ന​റീ​സു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മെ​ഗാ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ്-​പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ഉ​ദ​യം 2025’ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ന​ഗ​ർ ഇ.​സി.​എ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഡി.​ജെ, സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഗാ​യ​ത്രി, ല​ജീ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ന​യി​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 9972330461, 9945243128 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    News Summary - Malayali Family Assoc. Christmas-New Year's Eve on 12
