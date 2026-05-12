കുടകിൽ ജീപ്പ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മലയാളി മരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 12 May 2026 10:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 May 2026 10:25 PM IST
കുടകിൽ ജീപ്പ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മലയാളി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Malayali Dies After Jeep Plunges Into Gorge in Kodagu
മംഗളൂരു: കുടക് വിരാജ്പേട്ട് റൂറൽ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ ജീപ്പ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മലാളി മരിച്ചു.കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബാലകൃഷ്ണൻ (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
വിരാജ്പേട്ടയിൽനിന്ന് കണ്ണൂരിലേക്ക് പോകുമ്പോൾ ജീപ്പ് നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് ആഴമുള്ള കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായതെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. പെരുമ്പാടി ചെക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിൽനിന്ന് അഞ്ച് കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെയുള്ള ഒരു മലയിടുക്കിൽ ജീപ്പിനുള്ളിൽനിന്ന് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി.സംഭവത്തിൽ വിരാജ്പേട്ട റൂറൽ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.
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