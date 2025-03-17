Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 17 March 2025 9:50 AM IST
    date_range 17 March 2025 9:50 AM IST

    തോ​ക്കു​മാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    തോ​ക്കു​മാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    ഫൈ​സ​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി തോ​ക്ക് കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ച്ച​തി​ന് അ​ന്ത​ർ​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഫൈ​സ​ലാ​ണ് (26) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    പി​സ്റ്റ​ൾ, ലൈ​വ് ബു​ള്ള​റ്റ്, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ഇ​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​കെ വി​ല 2.10 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വ​രും. മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ര​ണ്ട് കേ​സു​ക​ൾ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

