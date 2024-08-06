Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 4:12 AM GMT

    മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഹോസ്റ്റൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    അ​തു​ല്യ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യെ ഹോ​സ്റ്റ​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പു​തു​ക്കോ​ട് കീ​ഴ താ​ളി​ക്കോ​ട് ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൾ അ​തു​ല്യ ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​നാ​ണ് (19) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ധ​ന്വ​ന്ത​രി കോ​ള​ജ് ബി.​എ​സ്‍സി ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യാ​ണ്. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

