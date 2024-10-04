Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
ഹിറ മോറൽ സ്കൂൾ മലയാളം മിഷൻ ക്ലാസുകൾക്ക് തുടക്കംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malayalam Mission Classes
ബംഗളൂരു: ഹിറ മോറൽ സ്കൂളിന് കീഴിൽ നടക്കുന്ന കേരള സർക്കാർ പദ്ധതിയായ മലയാളം മിഷൻ ക്ലാസുകളിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശനം തുടങ്ങി. വിജ്ഞാൻ നഗർ, മാറത്തഹള്ളി, കോൾ സ്പാർക്ക്, ഹെഗ്ഡെ നഗർ, നാഗർഭാവി, കോറമംഗല, ബെൽ റോഡ്, ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് സിറ്റി, ബന്നാർഘട്ട, സർജാപൂർ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ എച്ച്.എം.എസ് സെന്ററുകളിലാണ് ക്ലാസുകൾ ഓഫ്ലൈനായി നടക്കുക. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 9008718772
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story