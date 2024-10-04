Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    4 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    4 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    ഹി​റ മോ​റ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്കം

    ഹി​റ മോ​റ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്കം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹി​റ മോ​റ​ൽ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​യ മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം തു​ട​ങ്ങി. വി​ജ്ഞാ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ർ, മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി, കോ​ൾ സ്പാ​ർ​ക്ക്, ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ ന​ഗ​ർ, നാ​ഗ​ർ​ഭാ​വി, കോ​റ​മം​ഗ​ല, ബെ​ൽ റോ​ഡ്, ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​റ്റി, ബ​ന്നാ​ർ​ഘ​ട്ട, സ​ർ​ജാ​പൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​എ​സ് സെ​ന്‍റ​റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ ഓ​ഫ്‌​ലൈ​നാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ക. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 9008718772

