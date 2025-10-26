Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 12:16 PM IST
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 12:16 PM IST

    മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി- ടീ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി- ടീ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സം​ഗ​മം
    ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി കെ​ങ്കേ​രി ഘ​ട​കം വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം

    സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി- ടീ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ‘മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ന​ബി നീ​തി​യു​ടെ സാ​ക്ഷ്യം’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി കെ​ങ്കേ​രി ഘ​ട​കം വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി ടീ​ൻ​സ് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. മു​പ്പ​ത്ത​ഞ്ചോ​ളം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഖാ​ലി​ദ് മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. നി​ഷി​ദ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫൈ​ഹ, ബു​ഷ്‌​റ, സോ​ഹ, റി​സ്‌​ലി, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, സാ​ദി​യ, ഹ​സ​ന​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:meetingJamaat-e-IslamiMalarvadi TeensBanglore News
    News Summary - Malarvadi Teen India Association
