Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:09 AM GMT

    സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് നാ​ളെ

    സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് നാ​ളെ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​ബാ​ർ മു​സ്‍ലിം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹ​യാ​ത്തു​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാം സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ​െമെ​സൂ​ർ റോ​ഡ് എം.​എം.​എ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി എം.​എം.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ. ​എ​ൻ.​എ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്യും. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ദ​ഫ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം, ബു​ർ​ദ മ​ജ്‍ലി​സ്, മൗ​ലി​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം, ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsmalabar muslim associationStudents Fest
    News Summary - Malabar Muslim Association Hayatul Islam Students Fest
