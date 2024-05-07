Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    7 May 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    പ്ര​ജ്ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മ​ഹി​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    പ്ര​ജ്ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മ​ഹി​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം
    മ​ഹി​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മ കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ പ്ര​ജ്ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ എം.​പി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മ​ഹി​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഡി.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷാ​ലെ​റ്റ് പി​ന്റൊ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ശാ​ന്ത​ല ഗ​ട്ടി, ശ​ശി​ക​ല, ത​ൻ​വീ​ർ ഷാ, ​സ​രി​ക പൂ​ജാ​രി, ഷാ​ഹു​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ചു.

