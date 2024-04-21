Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    മ​ഹാ​വീ​ർ ജ​യ​ന്തി: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് മാം​സ നി​രോ​ധ​നം

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ഹാ​വീ​ർ ജ​യ​ന്തി​യോ​ട​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ച് ന​​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മാം​സ വി​ൽ​പ​ന നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച് ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി. അ​റ​വു​ശാ​ല​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും നി​രോ​ധ​നം ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. രാ​മ​ന​വ​മി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 17നും ​ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി മാം​സ​നി​രോ​ധ​ന ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:meat banBengaluru NewsMahavir Jayanti
    News Summary - Mahavir Jayanti: Meat ban in Bangalore today
