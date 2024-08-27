Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 2:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 2:16 AM GMT

    മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി ട്വ​ന്റി20: ഹു​ബ്ലി ടൈ​ഗേ​ഴ്സി​ന് ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി ട്വ​ന്റി20: ഹു​ബ്ലി ടൈ​ഗേ​ഴ്സി​ന് ജ​യം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​സ്.​സി.​എ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി ട്വ​ന്റി20 ലീ​ഗി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഹു​ബ്ലി ടൈ​ഗേ​ഴ്സ് 42 റ​ൺ​സി​ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഡ്രാ​ഗ​ൻ​സി​നെ കീ​ഴ്പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.ചി​ന്ന​സ്വാ​മി സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 148 റ​ൺ​സ് കൂ​ട്ടു​കെ​ട്ടു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ അ​നീ​ശ്വ​ർ ഗൗ​തം (95 നോ​ട്ടൗ​ട്ട്), കെ.​എ​ൽ. ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത് (77 റ​ൺ​സ്) എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ മി​ക​വി​ൽ 20 ഓ​വ​റി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു വി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് 209 റ​ണ്ണെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​റു​പ​ടി ബാ​റ്റി​ങ്ങി​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു 167ന് ​എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും പു​റ​ത്താ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KSCA Maharaja Trophy Twenty20 Championship
    News Summary - Maharaja Trophy Twenty20
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick