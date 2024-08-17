Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 3:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 3:10 AM GMT

    മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, മൈ​സൂ​രു ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജ​യം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി ട്വ​ന്റി 20 ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് ഗു​ൽ​ബ​ർ​ഗ മി​സ്റ്റി​ക്സി​നെ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് ന​ട​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടാം മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മൈ​സൂ​രു വാ​രി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ഏ​ഴു റ​ൺ​സി​ന് ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ല​യ​ൺ​സി​നെ വീ​ഴ്ത്തി.

    TAGS:Maharaja TrophyKarnataka State Cricket Association
