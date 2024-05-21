Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    21 May 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    മ​ഹ​ന്തേ​ഷ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് കാ​റ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്ക്

    മ​ഹ​ന്തേ​ഷ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് കാ​റ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്ക്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ധാ​ൻ​സൗ​ധ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ കാ​റ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ബൈ​ല​ഹൊം​ഗ​ല എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ മ​ഹ​ന്തേ​ഷ് കൗ​ജ​ല​ഗി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്.

    എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:InjuryMahantesh
    News Summary - Mahantesh MLA injured in car accident
