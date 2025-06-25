Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ദ്റ​സ സെ​ന്റ​ർ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 8:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 8:54 AM IST

    മ​ദ്റ​സ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ദ്റ​സ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക എം.​എ​സ് പ​ള്ള്യ​യി​ൽ എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫ്‌​ലൈ​ൻ മ​ദ്റ​സ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം സു​ഹൈ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക എം.​എ​സ് പ​ള്ള്യ​യി​ൽ എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫ്‌​ലൈ​ൻ മ​ദ്റ​സ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക അ​മീ​ർ സു​ഹൈ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. റി​യാ​സ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഉ​മ​ർ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്), എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​എ​സ് ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ശ​ബീ​ർ കൊ​ടി​യ​ത്തൂ​ർ, ഇ​സ്മ​യി​ൽ അ​റ​ഫാ​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:madrasa buildingsmetro newsInaugration
    News Summary - Madrasa Center Inauguration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X