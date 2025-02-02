Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 10:38 AM IST
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 10:38 AM IST

    മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ൻ ആ​ർ. നാ​യ്ക് പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​ വ​ർ​ഗ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് മു​ത​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ പ​ദ​വി ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു
    മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ൻ ആ​ർ. നാ​യ്ക് പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​ വ​ർ​ഗ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ
    മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ൻ ആ​ർ. നാ​യ്ക്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ അ​ഡ്വ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ലും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നു​മാ​യ മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ൻ ആ​ർ. നാ​യ്ക്കി​നെ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​വ​ർ​ഗ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു.

    മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​നം. മു​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ച​തി​നു ശേ​ഷം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് മു​ത​ൽ പ​ദ​വി ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ജൂ​ണി​ൽ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജി.​എ​സ്. സം​ഗ​രേ​ഷി​യെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യ​തോ​ടെ ​നി​യ​മ​നം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Backward Classes panel
