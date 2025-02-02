Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
2 Feb 2025 10:38 AM IST
2 Feb 2025 10:38 AM IST
മധുസൂദൻ ആർ. നായ്ക് പിന്നാക്ക വർഗ കമീഷൻ ചെയർമാൻtext_fields
News Summary - Madhusudhan Naik to head Backward Classes panel
ബംഗളൂരു: മുൻ അഡ്വക്കറ്റ് ജനറലും മുതിർന്ന അഭിഭാഷകനുമായ മധുസൂദൻ ആർ. നായ്ക്കിനെ കർണാടക സംസ്ഥാന പിന്നാക്കവർഗ കമീഷൻ ചെയർമാനായി നിയമിച്ചു.
മൂന്നുവർഷത്തേക്കാണ് നിയമനം. മുൻ ചെയർമാനായിരുന്ന ജയപ്രകാശ് ഹെഗ്ഡെ ലോക്സഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ മത്സരിക്കാൻ രാജിവെച്ചതിനു ശേഷം കഴിഞ്ഞ മാർച്ച് മുതൽ പദവി ഒഴിഞ്ഞുകിടക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
ജൂണിൽ പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജി.എസ്. സംഗരേഷിയെ നിയമിച്ചെങ്കിലും അദ്ദേഹം സംസ്ഥാന തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷണറായതോടെ നിയമനം പിൻവലിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
