    date_range 30 Oct 2025 10:16 AM IST
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 10:16 AM IST

    എം.​ടി സ്മൃ​തി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    എം.​ടി സ്മൃ​തി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ്-​ക​ല സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന എം.​ടി സ്മൃ​തി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.30 മു​ത​ൽ കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നോ​ർ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് എം.​എ. ക​രീം മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    മ​ല​യാ​ള സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തെ വി​ശ്വ​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​താ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ എം.​ടി. വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ നാ​യ​രു​ടെ പ​ത്രാ​ധി​പ​ർ, സാ​ഹി​ത്യം, സി​നി​മ എ​ന്നീ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രാ​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9731523395, 99800 470007, 9880031893.

    TAGS:MT Vasudevan Naircommemmoration
