Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ​ത്യ​മം​ഗ​ലം ദിം​ബം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Sep 2024 2:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Sep 2024 2:01 AM GMT

    സ​ത്യ​മം​ഗ​ലം ദിം​ബം ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​ത്യ​മം​ഗ​ലം ദിം​ബം ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ത്യ​മം​ഗ​ലം ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ദിം​ബം ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ത്യ​മം​ഗ​ലം ദിം​ബം ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ലോ​റി മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ​കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 948ൽ ​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ത​ട​സ്സം.

    ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​ഗ​ർ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ച​ര​ക്കു​മാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ലോ​റി​യാ​ണ് 15ാം വ​ള​വി​ൽ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​രു​വ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ളോ​ളം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സെ​ത്തി ലോ​റി നീ​ക്കി ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ച​ര​ക്കു​ലോ​റി ഒ​മ്നി വാ​നി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:LorrySathyamangalam
    News Summary - lorry overturned at Sathyamangalam Dimbam Pass
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick