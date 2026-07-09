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Posted Ondate_range 9 July 2026 9:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 July 2026 9:06 AM IST
ലോറിയുടെ ബാറ്ററി മോഷണം: രണ്ടു മലയാളികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Lorry battery theft
മംഗളൂരു: വിട്ല പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ ലോറികളിലെ ബാറ്ററി മോഷണ പരമ്പരയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് രണ്ട് പേരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കാസർകോട് ചെക്കള സ്വദേശി പി.എ. അബ്ദുൾ ഷമീർ (50), കാസർകോട് മുട്ടത്തൊടി സ്വദേശി കെ. അബ്ദുൽമജീദ് (33) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത് വിട്ല പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ അഞ്ച് ലോറി ബാറ്ററി മോഷണ കേസുകൾ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. 10 ലോറി ബാറ്ററികൾ ഇവരിൽ നിന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തു.
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