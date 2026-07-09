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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightലോ​റി​യു​ടെ ബാ​റ്റ​റി...
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    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2026 9:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2026 9:06 AM IST

    ലോ​റി​യു​ടെ ബാ​റ്റ​റി മോ​ഷ​ണം: ര​ണ്ടു മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

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    ലോ​റി​യു​ടെ ബാ​റ്റ​റി മോ​ഷ​ണം: ര​ണ്ടു മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
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    അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ട്‍ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ ലോ​റി​ക​ളി​ലെ ബാ​റ്റ​റി മോ​ഷ​ണ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ര​ണ്ട് പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ചെ​ക്ക​ള സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പി.​എ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൾ ഷ​മീ​ർ (50), കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് മു​ട്ട​ത്തൊ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​മ​ജീ​ദ് (33) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത് വി​ട്ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ച് ലോ​റി ബാ​റ്റ​റി മോ​ഷ​ണ കേ​സു​ക​ൾ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. 10 ലോ​റി ബാ​റ്റ​റി​ക​ൾ ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു.

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