Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    14 April 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 April 2025 10:25 AM IST

    ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പു​ലി​യു​ടെ ജ​ഡം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പു​ലി​യു​ടെ ജ​ഡം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പു​ലി​യു​ടെ ജ​ഡ​വും മ​റ്റൊ​രു ത​ല​യോ​ട്ടി​യും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. കു​ദ്രെ​മു​ഖ് ദേ​ശീ​യോ​ദ്യാ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി ഡി​വി​ഷ​ന് കീ​ഴ​ൽ ഇ​ത്തി​ല​പെ​ല വ​ന​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് ജ​ഡം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം പോ​സ്റ്റ്മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷ​മേ പ​റ​യാ​നാ​വൂ എ​ന്ന് റേ​ഞ്ച് ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ സാ​വ​നാ​ലു വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന പു​ലി​യാ​ണി​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വ​നം​വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ നി​ഗ​മ​നം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​റി​ൽ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച കാ​ണ​റ​ക്കെ​ണി​യി​ൽ പു​ലി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

