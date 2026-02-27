Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    27 Feb 2026 8:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2026 8:48 AM IST

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവി​ൽ പു​ള്ളി​പ്പു​ലി​ക്ക് കെ​ണി​യൊ​രു​ക്കി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവി​ൽ പു​ള്ളി​പ്പു​ലി​ക്ക് കെ​ണി​യൊ​രു​ക്കി
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ന്ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ചു​റ്റി സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന പു​ള്ളി​പ്പു​ലി മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ടൗ​ണി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ചു. പു​ലി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​നം​വ​കു​പ്പ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. കൈ​ബ​ട്ട​ലു ഏ​ഴാം ക്രോ​സി​ൽ നാ​ഗ​ബ​ന​ക്ക് പി​ന്നി​ൽ പു​ലി​യെ കു​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ വ​നം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ കൂ​ട് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    വ​നം​വ​കു​പ്പ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ മൂ​ന്ന് ബാ​ച്ചു​ക​ളാ​യി തി​രി​ച്ച് നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:LeopardmangaloreTRAPPED
