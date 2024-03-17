Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 17 March 2024 5:44 AM GMT
    date_range 17 March 2024 5:44 AM GMT

    പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം 24ന്

    പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം 24ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​തേ​ത​ര​ത്വ മൂ​ല്യ​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ഫോ​റ​ം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​പ​ര​മ്പ​ര മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 24ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.30ന് ​മൈ​സൂ​ർ റോ​ഡ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​ബാ​ർ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ എം.​എം.​എ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ‘ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​വും’ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​വി​യും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ പി.​എ​ൻ. ഗോ​പീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, വി.​ബി. രാ​ജേ​ഷ് മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    lectureBangalore Secular Forum
