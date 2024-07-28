Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 28 July 2024 3:18 AM GMT
    date_range 28 July 2024 3:18 AM GMT

    ശി​രാ​ദി ചു​രം പാ​ത​യി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ

    ശി​രാ​ദി ചു​രം പാ​ത​യി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 75ൽ ​ശി​ര​ദി​ചു​രം യെ​ത്തി​ന​ഹൊ​ള്ള സ​ക് ലേ​ഷ്പു​ര ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വാ​ഹ​ന ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി വ​രെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മ​ണ്ണു​നീ​ക്ക​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യും തു​ട​രും. കു​ന്നി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പു​ല​ർ​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട, ഹാ​സ​ൻ ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:LandslideShiradi pass
