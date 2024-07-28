Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:53 AM GMT

    ച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Landslide on Charmadi pass
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​രം പാ​ത​യി​ലെ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ച​ർ​മാ​ദി ചു​രം പാ​ത​യി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ണ്ണും പാ​റ​യും നീ​ക്കി പാ​ത സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര​യോ​ഗ്യ​മാ​ക്കി. നൂ​റു​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ളോ​ളം വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:LandslideCharmadi Pass
    News Summary - Landslide
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick