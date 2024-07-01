Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    കോട്ട ശ്രീനിവാസ പൂജാരി എം.പിയുടെ മാതാവ് ലച്ചി പൂജാരി നിര്യാതയായി

    ല​ച്ചി പൂ​ജാ​രി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി-​ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എം.​പി കോ​ട്ട ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ പൂ​ജാ​രി​യു​ടെ മാ​താ​വ് ല​ച്ചി പൂ​ജാ​രി (97) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ര​ണ്ട് പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Lachi PujariKota Srinivasa Pujari
