Madhyamam
    4 Feb 2025 7:23 AM IST
    കു​ന്ദ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം

    bengaluru
    കു​ന്ദ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ന്ദ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ബെ​മ​ൽ ലേ​ഔ​ട്ടി​ലെ കാ​ര്യാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ര​ജി​ത്ത് ചെ​നാ​ര​ത്ത് ആ​മു​ഖ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ജി​ത് കോ​ടോ​ത്ത്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പൊ​തു​ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​ക്കു​ത​കു​ന്ന നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ച്ചു.

