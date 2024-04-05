Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    5 April 2024 3:11 AM GMT
    5 April 2024 3:11 AM GMT

    മാണ്ഡ്യയിൽ കുമാര സ്വാമി പത്രിക നൽകി

    HD kumara swami gives election nomination
    എച്ച്.ഡി. കുമാര സ്വാമി മാണ്ഡ്യ ജില്ല ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി കമീഷണർ ഓഫിസിൽ നാമനിർദേശ പത്രിക സമർപ്പിക്കുന്നു

    ബംഗളൂരു: മാണ്ഡ്യ മണ്ഡലം ബി.ജെ.പി-ജെ.ഡി.എസ് സഖ്യ സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായി മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും ജെ.ഡി.എസ് സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷനുമായ എച്ച്.ഡി. കുമാര സ്വാമി വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പത്രിക നൽകി. മാണ്ഡ്യ ജില്ല ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി കമീഷണർ ഓഫിസിലാണ് നാമനിർദേശ പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചത്. ഗോവ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പ്രമോദ് സാവന്ത്, മുൻ കർണാടക മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ബി.എസ്. യദ്യൂരപ്പ, കുടക്-മൈസൂരു സ്ഥാനാർഥി യദുവീർ കൃഷ്ണദത്ത ചാമരാജ വഡിയാർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:election nominationMetro News
    News Summary - Kumara Swami gave nomination in Mandya
