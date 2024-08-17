Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    17 Aug 2024 2:51 AM GMT
    17 Aug 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    ടി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ല്ലാ യാ​ത്ര: കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി 16 ല​ക്ഷം പി​ഴ​യീ​ടാ​ക്കി

    ടി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ല്ലാ യാ​ത്ര: കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി 16 ല​ക്ഷം പി​ഴ​യീ​ടാ​ക്കി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് റോ​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലെ ബ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ല്ലാ​തെ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്ത​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ജൂ​ലൈ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ 16 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യീ​ടാ​ക്കി. 44879 ബ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് 3695 ടി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ല്ലാ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ആ​കെ 6.03 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യീ​ടാ​ക്കി.

