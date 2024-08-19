Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    19 Aug 2024 3:13 AM GMT
    മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി: ഗു​ൽ​ബ​ർ​ഗ മി​സ്റ്റി​ക്സി​ന് ജ​യം

    KSCA Maharaja Trophy Twenty20 Championship
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​സ്.​സി.​എ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജ ട്രോ​ഫി ട്വ​ന്റി 20 ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മൈ​സൂ​ർ വാ​രി​യേ​ഴ്സി​നെ​തി​രെ ഗു​ൽ​ബ​ർ മി​സ്റ്റി​ക്സി​ന് മൂ​ന്ന് വി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ജ​യം. മ​ല​യാ​ളി താ​രം ക​രു​ൺ നാ​യ​രി​ന്റെ അ​ർ​ധ സെ​ഞ്ച്വ​റി​യു​ടെ മി​ക​വി​ൽ എ​ട്ട് വി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് 198 റ​ണ്ണെ​ടു​ത്ത മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​നെ​തി​രെ മ​റു​പ​ടി ബാ​റ്റി​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ്മ​ര​ന്റെ സെ​ഞ്ച്വ​റി ബ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ഴു വി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ഷ്ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​സാ​ന പ​ന്തി​ൽ ഗു​ൽ​ബ​ർ​ഗ ജ​യം പി​ടി​ച്ചു.

