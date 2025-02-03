Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 10:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 10:45 AM IST

    കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം സെ​ന്റ്. ഇ​ഗ്നേ​ഷ്യ​സ് യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ന് കൊ​ടി​യേ​റി

    church festival
    കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം സെ​ന്റ്. ഇ​ഗ്നേ​ഷ്യ​സ് യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ന് വി​കാ​രി ഫാ.എം.​യു. പൗ​ലോ​സ്

    കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം സെ​ന്റ്. ഇ​ഗ്നേ​ഷ്യ​സ് യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ പ​രി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഇ​ഗ്നാ​ത്തി​യോ​സ് ഏ​ലി​യാ​സ് ത്രി​തീ​യ​ൻ ബാ​വാ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ന് കൊ​ടി​യേ​റി. ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി ഫാ.എം.​യു. പൗ​ലോ​സ് കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഏ​ഴ്, എ​ട്ട്, ഒ​മ്പ​ത് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsChurch festival
    News Summary - KR Puram St. Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Church
