Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2025 2:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2025 2:03 PM IST

    ഹുബ്ബള്ളിയിൽ കാറപകടത്തിൽ കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

    ഹുബ്ബള്ളിയിൽ കാറപകടത്തിൽ കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു
    ബംഗളൂരു: ഹുബ്ബള്ളിക്കടുത്ത് കാർ ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു.കോട്ടയം അയ്‌മനം അമ്പാട്ട് പുത്തൻ മാളികയില്‍ സാമുവല്‍ ചാക്കോയാണ് (മെർവിൻ- 36) മരിച്ചത്.

    സ്വകാര്യ സ്‌ഥാപനത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായ സാമുവല്‍ സഹപ്രവർത്തകർക്കൊപ്പം മുംബൈയില്‍ നിന്ന് ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ കാർ ഡിവൈഡറില്‍ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: ചാക്കോ ചാക്കോ.മാതാവ്: റോജ ചാക്കോ. സഹോദരങ്ങള്‍: രോഹൻ, വിശാല്‍.

