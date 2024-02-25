Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    25 Feb 2024 3:49 AM GMT
    25 Feb 2024 3:49 AM GMT

    കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബ​സ് ബ​ത്തേ​രി വ​ഴി

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്കാ​നി​യ ബ​സി​ന്റെ പാ​സാ​ണ് കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ​വ​ഴി​യു​ള്ള രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ത്രാ പാ​സ് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വി​ഫ്റ്റ് ഡീ​ല​ക്സ് ബ​സ് റൂ​ട്ട് ബ​ത്തേ​രി വ​ഴി​യാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റി. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മ​ട​ക്ക സ​ർ​വി​സ് മാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ്.

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്കാ​നി​യ ബ​സി​ന്റെ പാ​സാ​ണ് കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ഉ​ച്ച 2.01ന് ​കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പി​റ്റേ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 6.40ന് ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ​ത്തും. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സാ​റ്റ​ലൈ​റ്റ് ബ​സ് ടെ​ർ​മി​ന​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.16ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പി​റ്റേ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 9.45ന് ​കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര​യി​ലെ​ത്തും.

    TAGS:kottarakkaraBatherybangaluru BUS
