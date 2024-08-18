Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    18 Aug 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ മൗ​നജാ​ഥ ന​ട​ത്തി

    Kolkata Doctor Rape Case,
    ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മാ​ർ​ച്ച്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൊ​ൽ​ക്ക​ത്ത ആ​ർ.​ജി.​കെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​റെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം ചെ​യ്ത് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച് ഐ.​എം.​എ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ മൗ​ന ജാ​ഥ ന​ട​ത്തി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് നി​ന്നാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ബ്രി​ജേ​ഷ് ചൗ​ട്ട എം​പി, വേ​ദ​വ്യാ​സ് കാ​മ​ത്ത് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, ഭ​ര​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​ത്തി. ഐ.​എം.​എ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ.​ആ​ർ.​കെ. ര​ഞ്ജ​ൻ, ഡോ.​ജ​സ്സി മ​രി​യ ഡി​സൂ​സ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
